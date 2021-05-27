Stock Your Freezer With Milk Bar's New Ice Cream Pints

A “cool” new ice cream parlor has replaced the Ample Hills Creamery on BoardWalk Inn’s retro Coney Island-style boardwalk at Walt Disney World. The new quick-service BoardWalk Ice Cream serves to-go ice cream and sundaes inspired by the sweet treats at the popular Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, including the Shore-Side Sundae (three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, marshmallow, Snickers bar pieces, whipped cream, chopped peanuts, and a cherry); Bay-Side Brownie a la Mode (a brownie topped with hot fudge, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, and a cherry); and the Strawberry Splash Shortcake (vanilla cake topped with strawberry compote, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream).