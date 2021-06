Marvel Studios has released a new piece of promo material for the upcoming Loki series which debuts next week. The show hits Disney+ on June 9, following the events of Avengers: Endgame which saw Loki disappear from New York City in 2012 by using the Tesseract to escape his capture. This sets up a new timeline for the character, which will steer him clear of the events of Thor: The Dark Word, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame (aside from the 2012 sequence) entirely. As the God of Mischief travels through time, the Marvel Studios show is billing itself as "unpredictable" which falls in line with Loki as a character.