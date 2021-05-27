Cancel
Education

Walnut Street names honor society students

Lockhaven Express
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Walnut Street Christian School recently held its Honor Society Ceremony. The school is a chapter of the Keystone Christian Education Association Honor Society. In order to be considered for membership, these students must meet both academic and spiritual qualifications. In addition, they undergo personal evaluations, followed by reviews from their parents and pastor. Inclusion in the Honor Society provides some great opportunities for ministry. Students inducted into the honor society are, from left, front, Oakton Rosypal, Ryan Kennedy, Bruce Thomas, Micah Borowicz, Sydney Kennedy and Sophia Rinker. Back, Clark Thomas,

Ryan Kennedy
Bruce Thomas
