ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Vara Winery & Distillery’s High Desert Gin received Double Gold at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition, along with five other medals including “New Mexico Distillery of the Year.” The New York International Spirits Competition is an annual judging of spirits that occurs each spring in New York City. The competition is unusual in that it is one of the few competitions that relies entirely on judges drawn exclusively from the beverage trade.