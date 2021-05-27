Cancel
Osage County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTY UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 145 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lyndon, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Overbrook, Lyndon, Quenemo, Melvern, Olivet and Pomona Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
