Patchogue, NY

Alive After Five dates to be reutilized

By Nicole Fuentes
longislandadvance.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce is looking to make the best of it with the Village of Patchogue-approved Alive After Five dates scheduled for July 8, 22, and Aug. 5 and 19. “We have four dates the village gave us normally for Alive After Five; things are changing daily...

www.longislandadvance.net
