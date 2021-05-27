Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Stop talking, start acting’ on plastic waste, Chris Packham urges G7

By Harry Cockburn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhGza_0aCvD5kF00

The world’s surging levels of plastic waste can only be effectively tackled through a major unified international effort which must be enshrined in a “global plastics treaty”, figures and institutions have said.

Calling for the issue to be a priority at next month’s G7 summit in Cornwall , television presenter Chris Packham , along with Nestlé, the Co-op, and Aldi , as well as raft of politicians and NGOs are all urging the government to set out a globally aligned approach to deal with the problem.

The letter says: “Some 300 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced every year. Less than 10 per cent of all plastic has ever been recycled. The rest piles up in landfill, is incinerated, or ends up littering our natural environment for centuries.”

“Plastic has been found in our water, our food and even the air we breathe. No one on earth can avoid it. With the G7 Summit meeting in June, now is the time to put a global treaty on plastics on the agenda.”

It adds: “The plastic crisis has no borders. We will never overcome it without a globally consistent response.

The letter notes that more than 70 governments around the world have expressed support for such a plastics treaty, and campaign group A Plastic Planet, which coordinated the letter, said it believes the summit represents an opportunity for the UK government to introduce it.

Chris Packham told The Independent the fact that bees’ hairs, which are designed to attract pollen, were now becoming clogged up with micro plastics, made him want to sign the letter “in block capitals and underlined”.

He said: “I’m 60. There are plenty of organisms living out there which were alive before the invention of plastic.

“One of the greatest tragedies I ever saw was the post-mortem of a leatherback turtle which had washed ashore in South Wales. The reason it had died was it had eaten so much plastic thinking it was jellyfish, and it had compacted in its gut. That animal had hatched before we’d even invented plastic.

“It’s more than highly embarrassing that in my lifetime we’ve seen this highly damaging proliferation of plastic as a litter.”

He added: “Plastic has immense uses and benefits, but it’s the excessive use of it and the way we abandon it in the environment that is the problem.”

He said addressing the letter to the G7 leaders was a “plea for action”.

“We’ve learned of these problems now, and we’ve got potential solutions. We just have to act. That’s what the letter is about – stop talking, start acting.

“We know we can act – the hole in the ozone layer preempted climate change as a potential global threat, but we sorted it. We got rid of those CFCs. They’re not in our fridges anymore.

“So don’t tell me we can’t come up with a solution to this problem because we always do.”

The open letter also notes Covid-19’s contribution to plastic pollution , with mountains of single-use protective equipment being found dumped in the environment.

In just two months one billion items of PPE were handed out in the UK, according to A Plastic Planet, while around the world three million face masks are thrown away every minute, the majority of which contain plastic.

With the members of the G7 credited with leading the way to secure the Paris Climate Agreement, the letter calls for a similar treaty to tackle the scourge of plastic pollution.

Television presenter Liz Bonnin backed the letter alongside confectionary giant Nestlé UK & Ireland’s Head of Sustainability Dr Emma Keller and Aldi’s National Corporate Responsibility Manager Hollie Clark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMFUK_0aCvD5kF00

The letter was also signed by Iceland Foods Managing Director Richard Walker, The Co-operative Group’s Environment Manager Iain Ferguson, and Christina Dixon, of the Environmental Investigation Agency.

Leading campaigners supporting the calls include Hugo Tagholm of Surfers Against Sewage, Mark Spalding, the president of The Ocean Foundation, and sailing legend and ocean advocate Dee Caffari.

The letter has also attracted cross-party backing from MPs including Labour’s Geraint Davies and Mick Whitley, the Liberal Democrat’s Christine Jardine, and the Alba Party’s Kenny MacAskill.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, said: “One man’s trash is another man’s problem. Only a globally aligned and binding strategy will stop the forecast Increase in plastic production and the inevitable pollution.

“With governments around the world keen to join forces to stop this toxic material from polluting our children’s future, now is the time to step up the pace. We need to accelerate real action.

“The members involved in the G7 Summit have shown they can drive powerful change, as seen with the Paris Climate Agreement, and they can do the same for plastic pollution. If the government wants to be a world leader in tackling plastic, it must put a global plastics treaty on the agenda.”

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
80K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Macaskill
Person
Chris Packham
Person
Liz Bonnin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Single Use Plastic#Uk#G7 Summit#Toxic Waste#Animal Waste#Aldi#Ppe#Nestl Uk Ireland#Iceland Foods Managing#Group#The Ocean Foundation#Labour#Democrat#The Alba Party#Alba Party#Co Operative Group#Plastic Production#Micro Plastics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentledburyreporter.co.uk

Government urged to put plastic pollution treaty on G7 summit agenda

TV presenters Chris Packham and Liz Bonnin have joined forces with businesses and campaigners to urge G7 leaders to put plastic pollution on the agenda when they meet next month. In an open letter, more than 30 business leaders, environmental campaigners, peers and MPs called on the UK Government to...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Call for G7 Cornwall summit to forge global plastic pollution treaty

Major packaging producers and environmental charities have called for the G7 summit to agree to a global treaty on plastic to tackle the waste crisis. Nestlé, one of the largest creators of plastic waste, has joined the supermarkets Aldi, Iceland and the Co-op as signatories in an open letter that supports a binding worldwide treaty to tackle plastic pollution.
Environmentbranding.news

A Huge Pile of Plastic Waste Ends up on Downing Street

The famous street that houses the official residences and offices of the premier and chancellor, Downing Street, has recently become a dumpsite. During a speech on tackling plastic pollution, an empty plastic bottle hits Boris Johnson in the head and as he continues his speech, more plastic items start falling down the street. This weird avalanche is digitally triggered by Greenpeace UK in a campaign about a problem that is pressing on the shoulders of the UK and that is overwhelming other countries’ recycling systems as well.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Plastic waste in the sea mainly drifts near the coast

The pollution of the world's oceans with plastic waste is one of the major environmental problems of our time. However, very little is known about how much plastic is distributed globally in the ocean. Models based on ocean currents have so far suggested that the plastic mainly collects in large ocean gyres. Now, researchers at the University of Bern have calculated the distribution of plastic waste on a global scale while taking into account the fact that plastic can get beached. In their study, which has just been published in the "Environmental Research Letters" scientific journal, they come to the conclusion that most of the plastic does not end up in the open sea. Far more of it than previously thought remains near the coast or ends up on beaches. "In all the scenarios we've calculated," says Victor Onink, the study's lead author, "about 80 percent of floating plastic waste drifts no more than 10 kilometers from the coast five years after it entered the ocean."
Environmentworcesterobserver.co.uk

Public urged to Plant For Our Planet in new campaign

A new campaign aimed at inspiring the nation to get planting has been launched this weekend, helping the country to build back greener and step up our efforts to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss. The campaign – backed by green organisations such as The Wildlife Trusts, Woodland Trust, National...
EnvironmentIFLScience

Canada Lists Plastic As Toxic In Step Towards Ban On Single-Use Plastic

Canada now lists plastic as a toxic substance under their chief environmental law. Along with sending a clear message about plastic pollution, it's also a necessary step to fulfill the ban of single-use plastics promised by the federal government in fall 2020. The Government of Canada announced last month it...
EnvironmentOne Green Planet

20 Firms Produce 55% of the World’s Plastic Waste, Per New Report

A new study found that 20 companies are responsible for half the world’s plastic waste, NPR reported. Released by the Minderoo Foundation, the report outlines the companies responsible for plastic and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions. Source: TRT World Now/YouTube. The report’s“Plastic Waste Makers Index” features Exxon Mobil, Dow Chemical Co.,...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

Just 20 Companies Produce Over 55% of All Single-Use Plastic Waste in The World

Humanity's vast problem with single-use plastics doesn't come out of nowhere. Before this avalanche of transient, throwaway waste is disposed of in landfill or by burning – unless it finds its way into the natural environment – somebody gets paid to produce it, making money by bringing this inevitable pollution into existence. Now, we know who those somebodies are. In a first-of-its-kind report, researchers built an index identifying the top 100 polymer producers worldwide manufacturing single-use plastics that ultimately end up as waste. Other researchers looking into this problem have sought to identify which brands are the worst contributors to plastic pollution (spoiler:...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Rewild national parks to tackle climate and biodiversity crisis, government told

The UK’s national parks are not fit for purpose and must be allowed to become much wilder and healthier to help the country tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis, conservationists have said.Charity Rewilding Britain said nature is badly depleted in many of the UK’s 15 national parks, with protected sites often in a worse condition than elsewhere, with key species missing or declining, and out of date laws hampering the ability of the parks’ authorities to take action to protect what’s left.The organisation is calling on the government to rewild 10 per cent of the national parks, and hand the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Yale Environment 360

Europe’s Drive to Slash Plastic Waste Moves Into High Gear

In Europe, beachgoers have grown accustomed to the dispiriting sight of plastic garbage strewn along shorelines. Indeed, 85 percent of the continent’s saltwater beaches and seas exceed pollution standards on marine litter. The Mediterranean Sea is the most defiled of all, with researchers collecting an average of 274 pieces of plastic refuse per 100 meters of shoreline. And beneath the waves, microplastics have turned coastal waters into toxic “plastic soups.”
EnvironmentOne Green Planet

Petition: 20 Companies are Responsible for Most Plastic Waste – They Must Switch to Sustainable Alternatives Now!

Plastic pollution is one of the huge issues that we are facing today. Chemicals and small particles from plastic are ending up everywhere – in the ocean, soil, placentas, animal stomachs, and human organs. Plastic is killing our planet as well as those who live on it, and we need to fight back against plastic pollution. Many people have started doing this in their own lives by opting for reusable alternatives to single-use plastic and being more mindful of the waste they create. While this is amazing, the problem won’t be solved until corporations are held accountable.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

The Green Office: Meet The Plastic Alternatives Revolutionising A Sustainable Workplace

With the world slowly returning back to the office, it's time to not only close the book on the story of the pandemic, but also the current war on plastic the workplace has been wading through. Whether it's the disposable commuting coffee or that office landfill kitchen bin, currently overflowing with single-use plastics. As we head back to work, it's time to strive towards a sustainable future for both the company and the environment.
Yogatheface.com

How nature helped Chris Packham understand his mental health

Chris Packham’s 18th birthday wasn’t like most people’s. “It was one of the most miserable days of my life,” recalls the naturalist and TV presenter, who grew up in suburban Southampton, Hampshire. He took a bus out to the village of Fritham in the New Forest ​“and I just walked till it got dark. Then I got the last bus back. It was really, really cold, and I didn’t see any wildlife.
WorldBBC

BBC Springwatch: Norfolk to host Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan

The BBC's Springwatch programme is to celebrate the best in British wildlife from a new home in Norfolk. Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be at Wild Ken Hill, a sustainable farming project in the west of the county, it has been confirmed. Stars of the show will be...