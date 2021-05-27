Dominic Cummings news – live: Boris Johnson brushes aside ex-aide’s claims he was ‘unfit’ to lead in pandemic

Boris Johnson has brushed aside claims by his former aide Dominic Cummings that the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was “disastrous”.

In an interview with Sky News following Cummings’ explosive testimony, the prime minister said the former Vote Leave supremo’s allegations do not “bear any relation to reality”.

Mr Johnson insisted that the government had done “everything” to save lives, protect the NHS and “protect care homes as well” at the height of the pandemic.

Mr Hancock previously said a “protective ring” had been thrown around care homes, a claim which is disputed by the sector and branded “nonsense” by Mr Cummings yesterday.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Johnson also refused to answer questions on whether or not he said he would rather let the “bodies pile high” than order a third lockdown - a claim he has previously denied.

Earlier, Matt Hancock also denied a string of accusations from Mr Cummings, including that he had lied repeatedly to officials and the public throughout the pandemic.

Appearing before MPs in the Commons to answer an urgent question on Thursday, Mr Hancock said Mr Cummings’ “unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true”.