Scientists call for international investment to tackle major wheat losses

Global Production Marginally Lower, but Still at Record. Global 2020/21 wheat production remains record larger, even though it is lowered marginally this month to 776.5 million tons. Downward revisions to Ethiopia, the European Union, Japan, and Saudi Arabia more than offset increases for Argentina and Serbia. Ethiopia’s production is lowered 200,000 tons to 5.1 million based on desert locust infestations that caused damage to both the quality and quantity of output. For more detail, see the Grain and Feed Annual report published by USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in its Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN). Production for the European Union is reduced by 200,000 tons to 135.6 million with a downward revision to area harvested. EU wheat production for 2019/20 is also revised lower by 169,000 tons, which is reflected in lower yield. Member States production included a variety of offsetting changes, highlighted by a 200,000-ton reduction to Bulgaria.