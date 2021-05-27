Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Scientists call for international investment to tackle major wheat losses

sciencecodex.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrgent investment in new tools is needed to address major global losses of wheat crops which cost £22 billion per year. Leading scientific experts are calling for governments around the world to come together and fund a new international research platform, to reduce the impact of major wheat pathogens and improve global food security.

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Genetic Information#Genetic Variation#Global Trade#Food Crops#Financial Investment#Research Scientists#Climate Scientists#The John Innes Centre#The Sainsbury Laboratory#Molecular Plant#G20#Major Global Losses#Wheat Crops#Wheat Diseases#Major Wheat Pathogens#Yield Losses#Wheat Blast#Urgent Investment#Global Food Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureBrookings Register

Major concerns: Wheat head scab and alfalfa weevils

Temperatures have heated up across the state this past week, stressing small grains and worsening drought conditions in many areas. Winter wheat is heading or very near the heading and flowering stage in many areas. As flowering nears, the main pest concern is fusarium head blight (head scab), which is a fungal pathogen that produces a mycotoxin that can pose a significant livestock health risk and can cause wheat grain yield loss.
Salina, KSlandinstitute.org

How Scientists Are Creating The Crops Of The Future

In Kansas, a small team of scientists is working on what they hope will be the grain of the future. To the untrained eye, the long-stemmed, seed-topped wheatgrass looks quite similar to the normal wheat that sways in farm fields across the central U.S. But researchers at a nonprofit called The Land Institute, based in Salina, Kansas, have spent decades fine-tuning their flagship product with year after year of selective breeding.
EconomyTriple Pundit

A Business Case for Investing in Women Scientists

Imagine being among the pioneering women scientists — in this case, a physicist — in your twenties. Then, you realize that your doctoral dissertation is so remarkable that not only can your findings point the way toward accelerating the development of life-saving medicines, but your colleagues now want to start a business with you to scale the technology.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Wheat Outlook: International

Global Production Marginally Lower, but Still at Record. Global 2020/21 wheat production remains record larger, even though it is lowered marginally this month to 776.5 million tons. Downward revisions to Ethiopia, the European Union, Japan, and Saudi Arabia more than offset increases for Argentina and Serbia. Ethiopia’s production is lowered 200,000 tons to 5.1 million based on desert locust infestations that caused damage to both the quality and quantity of output. For more detail, see the Grain and Feed Annual report published by USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in its Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN). Production for the European Union is reduced by 200,000 tons to 135.6 million with a downward revision to area harvested. EU wheat production for 2019/20 is also revised lower by 169,000 tons, which is reflected in lower yield. Member States production included a variety of offsetting changes, highlighted by a 200,000-ton reduction to Bulgaria.
Agriculturefarms.com

The Impact of Double-Cropping

From 1980 to 2016, grain production in Brazil increased more than fourfold, and the country now stands as the world's largest soybean exporter and the second largest exporter of corn. The two main drivers of this increase in food production were cropland expansion and double-cropping, harvesting two crops, such as corn and soybeans, from the same field in a single year.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Soil-loss prediction models ranked

Seven of the top 10 most-used predictive technologies-simulation models used for reducing the loss of soil to erosion have been developed by scientists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. That’s according to a recently published study conducted by 67 soil-erosion scientists from 25 countries. Although originally developed...
AgricultureTree Hugger

Frozen Potato Giant McCain Commits to 'Regenerative' Agriculture

When the United Kingdom-based supermarket chain Morrisons announced it was aiming to shift all U.K. farm suppliers to net-zero, it made "regenerative agriculture" a central plank of that effort. It was, at the time, a somewhat remarkable sign of just how far the concept of regenerative agriculture has come. Now,...
Marketsvisualcapitalist.com

A Global Perspective: The Possibilities in International Equity Investing

The Possibilities in International Equity Investing. When we’re in our comfort zones, we’re more likely to feel safe and familiar—and this same psychological effect is at play when we’re choosing where to invest. In fact, it’s widely understood that investors tend to prefer investing in their home country instead of taking a more global perspective, a behavior known as home bias.
Economyprivateequitywire.co.uk

KKR invests USD150m in Jet Edge International

Funds managed by KKR, a global investment firm, have provided a credit facility of up to USD150 million to Jet Edge International (Jet Edge), a specialist in full-service private aviation responsible for operating the largest fleet of managed Challenger and Gulfstream aircraft in the United States. The funding will be...
Agricultureagri-pulse.com

USDA, US Biologic announce oral solution effective against major poultry disease

USDA's Agricultural Research Service and US Biologic announced recently that their researchers had developed an oral solution to fight the parasitic disease poultry coccidiosis. Poultry coccidiosis, which develops in the bird’s intestinal tract and then is spread via infected feces or tissue, costs the poultry industry $3.5 billion annually. A...
Agriculturefarms.com

New Guide Helps Organic Growers Manage Burrowing Rodents

A pocket gopher emerges from a burrow. The holes and mounds created by burrowing rodents pose hazards to farmworkers and farm machinery. Burrowing rodents can cause extensive and expensive damage to orchards and crop fields. To manage the pests without chemicals used on conventional farms, organic growers can consult a new publication from UC Agriculture and Natural Resources scientists.
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Combine Natural Enemies With Pest Exclusion Systems

Organic farming in the South is challenged with year-round pest pressure from established or invasive insects. A flash drought can rapidly increase pest numbers and devastate crops. Two ways to reduce insect pests on vegetable crops, pest exclusion systems and conservation of natural enemies, have been discussed in recent VCSNews...
AgricultureRainforest Alliance

New Approach to Palm Sustainability: Phasing Out of Palm Certification in the 2020 Program

Eleven years ago, the Rainforest Alliance launched a certification program in palm oil. Since then, the uptake has remained limited to a handful of certified operations, which often also hold other voluntary certifications. With the coming into force of the 2020 Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard, and after consultation with farm certificate holders and major market partners, we realized that transitioning palm certification would require significant investment for both farm and supply chain actors, and that the return would be limited for them in terms of impact and market reach.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Canada to help farmers adopt clean technologies

During Canadian Environment Week, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced details of the new $165.7-million Agricultural Clean Technology Program. Under the program, farmers and agri-businesses will have access to funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions...
AgricultureEarth 911

Are Corporate Claims of Regenerative Agriculture Real?

Regenerative agriculture could save the world. Or at least it belongs in the toolbox to help reduce and reverse climate change. EarthDay.org chose it as a major theme for their 2021 campaigns because so few people are familiar with this important strategy. But like so many good ideas, corporate marketing...
MarketsInsurance News Net

Majority Of Americans Support Sustainable Investing, Allianz Life Says

MINNEAPOLIS – June 7, 2021 – Perhaps once considered a passing fad, sustainable investing has solidified its place at the investing table and will likely hold that position for years to come, according to a new study* released today by Allianz Life. In addition, the study found Americans are now turning their attention to financial services and insurance companies with an expectation that they implement sustainable investing standards as part of their standard investing process.
Indiaraleightimes.com

India calls for strong international help

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday called for a strong and aligned international cooperation on the return of persons and assets sought for Fugitive Economic Offenders, consistent with international obligations and domestic legal systems. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Special Session...