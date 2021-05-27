China isn't winning. The West is forfeiting

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers from the Chinese Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019 with “symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness.” That report followed hard on a series of investigative pieces from journalists such as Nicholas Wade and Donald McNeil, formerly of The New York Times, who revived the media-dismissed theory that the institute had generated COVID-19 in a laboratory and then accidentally allowed it to leak. “The argument that it could have leaked out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology or a sister lab in Wuhan has become considerably stronger,” McNeil wrote. “And China’s lack of candor is disturbing.”