Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

China isn't winning. The West is forfeiting

Milton Daily Standard
 2021-05-27

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers from the Chinese Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019 with “symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness.” That report followed hard on a series of investigative pieces from journalists such as Nicholas Wade and Donald McNeil, formerly of The New York Times, who revived the media-dismissed theory that the institute had generated COVID-19 in a laboratory and then accidentally allowed it to leak. “The argument that it could have leaked out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology or a sister lab in Wuhan has become considerably stronger,” McNeil wrote. “And China’s lack of candor is disturbing.”

www.standard-journal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nicholas Wade
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times#Chinese#Covid 19#White House#Taiwanese#Western#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policy1stnews.com

Don’t start Cold War with China, says Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders warned the political establishment in Washington against casting China as an “existential threat”; to the United States and urged it not to start a new Cold War with China on Thursday. In his opinion piece for Foreign Affairs, “Washington’s Dangerous New Consensus on China,” Sanders wrote...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...
Foreign PolicyPopular Mechanics

Here's What China Would Need to Invade Taiwan

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told Congress he doesn’t think China plans to invade Taiwan anytime soon. But if the Chinese Communist Party changes its mind, Gen. Mark Milley does think China wants the capability to invade by 2027. China’s military buildup of the last 30 years...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan: ‘We have to prepare’ for war with China

In an interview with CNN aired Thursday, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said the island nation needs to prepare for a military conflict with China. Wu told CNN, “As Taiwan decision-makers, we cannot take any chances, we have to be prepared. When the Chinese government is saying they would not renounce the use of force, and they conduct military exercises around Taiwan, we would rather believe that it is real.”
Chinamelodyinter.com

China cautions G7: ‘Small’ groups don’t rule the world

CARBIS BAY (England), June 13 — China today pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when “small” groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone, hitting back at the world’s richest democracies which have sought a unified position over Beijing. “The days when global...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Expect China to be furious at being cast as a threat to the west

When the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) was established on 4 April 1949, its mission was to counterbalance armies from the Soviet Union that were stationed in central and eastern Europe after the conclusion of the second world war. After Emmanuel Macron, the current leader of one of its founding...
Foreign Policynewpaper24.com

May enterprise be caught within the crossfire of China’s ‘authorized battle with the West’? – NEWPAPER24

May enterprise be caught within the crossfire of China’s ‘authorized battle with the West’?. Companies in China may get caught within the crossfire because the nationwide legislature presses forward with a invoice meant to bolster countermeasures towards Western sanctions, in line with analysts.The draft anti-foreign sanctions laws is a response to motion by the US and different nations over Beijing’s political crackdown in Hong Kong and its therapy of ethnic minority teams in Xinjiang. It’s anticipated to go on Thursday on the closing session of the Nationwide Folks’s Congress …
ChinaThe Conversation

China and the west: competing traditions make true friendship highly unlikely – here’s why

At the 2021 summit of the G7, which was held in Cornwall in the west of England, one person figured prominently in conversations but was not part of the gathering: the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. A fair proportion of the group’s deliberations concerned developing a shared approach to China – the awkwardly named US-backed spending plan, “Build Back Better World” (B3W), which is designed to rival China’s massive “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The plan to 'Build Back Better' across the globe isn't enough to counter China

During the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, President Joe Biden and the other G7 leaders announced a global infrastructure plan to counter China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. The Biden administration should be applauded for prioritizing a response to Belt and Road and partnering with the G7 nations to offer a transparent, sustainable, responsible alternative. But it is unlikely that this new initiative, termed “Build Back Better World,” will be enough to compete with Belt and Road.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Rare earths at the center of the West’s battle to counter China

What would happen if China tomorrow cut off the United States and Europe access to essential minerals for the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines and drones, which are mostly produced on its soil?. At a time when economic and geopolitical frictions are frequent between these three powers, Washington and...
Societyjingdaily.com

China’s LGBT Trust Can’t Be Bought

Estimates suggest that LGBT members in China number over 70 million, which puts their spending power at roughly $300 billion across industries — and counting. Online platforms such as Bilibili are offering authentic support which drives traffic to members of the LGBT community, especially women as TV show representation and citizen visibility grows.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end lower as Sino-West tensions weigh

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, as tensions between Beijing and the West soured investor sentiment after G7 leaders took the Asian nation to task over a range of issues, which China called a gross interference in the country’s internal affairs. ** The blue-chip CSI300...
Politicsthegirlsun.com

'China danger created by West!' IDS blasts free world weakness 'Big threat to democracy'

Iain Duncan Smith has warned that the West is responsible for having “created the threat from China.” The former Conservative Party leader described China under Xi Jinping as a “leviathan” that was enabled to grow economically due to the “naivety” of western liberal democracies. Mr Duncan Smith was invited onto Sky News to discuss the rising threat of China and he insisted that Beijing has “deep-rooted ambitions.”
POTUSTelegraph

G7 unveil West’s rival to China’s Belt and Road scheme with $40 trillion green investment

The Group of Seven rich nations threw down a gauntlet to China on Saturday with the launch of a global green infrastructure project to rival Beijing's Belt and Road scheme. The "Build Back Better World" (B3W) project will seek to narrow an estimated $40 trillion of infrastructure investment required to slow and adapt to the impacts of climate change in low and middle income countries.
WorldThe Guardian

China and the west must now cooperate to achieve global Covid vaccine coverage

“Vaccine diplomacy” has evolved into a dirty phrase, not least in relation to China and the notion that its government could be exchanging ineffective jabs for geopolitical capital. At the weekend the G7 pledged just 1bn of the 11bn vaccines needed to immunise low- and middle-income countries, suggesting that the west cannot vaccinate the world alone. But, over the past month, international scientific and public health authorities have confirmed an exciting finding: despite the doubts of some critics, vaccines made by Chinese companies actually work. While they may remain ideological adversaries, China and the west now have no choice but to collaborate on vaccinating the world.
Amazonoverpassesforamerica.com

China Isn’t the Issue. Big Tech Is.

This article is a part of the On Tech newsletter. You can sign up here to obtain it weekdays. We must have a vigorous debate about what Americans may acquire or lose if authorities officers achieve forcing adjustments to expertise companies and firms as we all know them. One factor...