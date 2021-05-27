Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden wants bipartisanship to fail and for the GOP to be blamed for it

Milton Daily Standard
 2021-05-27

WASHINGTON — Last week, I predicted that President Biden would reach a “compromise” with Republicans on a hard infrastructure package of roughly $800 billion, hold a bipartisan signing ceremony at the White House, and then pass the other $1.5 trillion in his plan using the budget reconciliation process, which requires no GOP votes. That way, he’d get everything he wanted — his whole $2.3 trillion plan — just in two bites, while getting credit for delivering on his promise of bipartisanship.

www.standard-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipartisanship#Hard Infrastructure#Republicans#Gop#Democrats#Americans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators accept Biden walk-back on infrastructure

A trio of Republican senators on Sunday said they accepted President Biden 's clarified remarks that walked-back his previous statement on an infrastructure proposal when he said he would support signing a bipartisan bill if a larger reconciliation package was also passed. Republican senators signaled that they would accept Biden’s...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A bipartisan deal, an angry GOP reaction and the long road ahead for Biden’s agenda

“Usually you get one day of celebration before the first bump appears,” Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) said Friday morning in a tone of resignation. “We got two hours.”. The “bump” Warner was talking about was the unexpected statement from President Biden, two hours after he appeared outside the White House on Thursday to declare that he and a bipartisan group of senators had reached an agreement on an infrastructure package valued at about $1.2 trillion over eight years.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats blast Sinema logic on filibuster

Democrats pressuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to abandon her defense of the filibuster say there's little evidence to support her recent argument that getting rid of it would be an invitation for partisan seesawing on major legislation. ObamaCare has endured the test of time, the Democrats note. And while there...
Presidential ElectionABC7 Los Angeles

Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents

For the GOP incumbents who broke with their party earlier this year by casting votes to impeach or convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president looms large over their 2022 reelection campaigns, inspiring a slew of primary challengers determined to oust the Republicans who turned on the president.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The Big Lie is still complicating Biden's biggest promise

(CNN) — In President Joe Biden's America, there are shades of gray between red and blue. While Biden is preaching that bipartisanship is possible in Washington on infrastructure and is making an effort to work with Republicans, his Justice Department is alleging "racially motivated" overreach by the GOP in US states on elections.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

McConnell: Biden Isn't 'Serious' About Bipartisanship After Infrastructure Bill Veto Threat

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky claimed Thursday that President Joe Biden isn't "serious" about reaching a truly bipartisan infrastructure deal. "Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it," McConnell said on the Senate floor, and then later tweeted. "That's not the way to show you're serious about getting a bipartisan outcome."