Biden wants bipartisanship to fail and for the GOP to be blamed for it
WASHINGTON — Last week, I predicted that President Biden would reach a “compromise” with Republicans on a hard infrastructure package of roughly $800 billion, hold a bipartisan signing ceremony at the White House, and then pass the other $1.5 trillion in his plan using the budget reconciliation process, which requires no GOP votes. That way, he’d get everything he wanted — his whole $2.3 trillion plan — just in two bites, while getting credit for delivering on his promise of bipartisanship.www.standard-journal.com