The New York Islanders (0-2-0) are in Chicago to face the Blackhawks (0-2-1) as both teams look for their first win of the young NHL season. Puck drop is slated for just after the 8 PM hour on ESPN. The Islanders may be getting two important pieces back as fourth-line winger Matt Martin could return tonight along with goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who may be in between the pipes later in the week. Without Martin, the Islanders fourth line has not been as effective and his return could be the spark the Islanders need after stumbling out of the gate.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO