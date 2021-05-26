newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amazon To Acquire Hollywood Movie Studio MGM

By Eric Deggans
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago

DEGGANS: (Laughter) Yeah, a little more than a seaside getaway, I guess. DEGGANS: You know, MGM, as you know, has a lot of movies. It's got 4,000 films, including "Silence Of The Lambs" and you mentioned James Bond. They've got 17,000 TV titles, TV shows. And it just seems... CHANG:...

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Burnett
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Movie#Mgm Television#Reality Tv#Mgm Television#Disney Tv#Disney Movies#Film Star#Rambo#Npr Tv#Amazon Prime Video#Broccoli#Copyright Npr#Tv Show#Spinoff#Reality Tv#Dvd Extras#Long Rumored Outtakes#Unscripted Hits#Housewives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Showsenter21st.com

17 best movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, HBO & Amazon at end of May 2021

The end of the month means a fresh new crop of interesting films coming to platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime — but it also means scrambling to say goodbye to all the great movies you forgot about or always meant to get around to but didn’t. You’re looking for the good stuff and you don’t have a lot of time. We get it; we got you covered.
TV Showsgeekwire.com

With $8.45 billion MGM deal, Amazon scripts its own Hollywood plot twist

Amazon’s agreement to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion has all the makings of a great script, combining a Hollywood icon with an Internet powerhouse. But will this unlikely pairing be a giant blockbuster or a massive flop?. Joining us to assess the situation on this episode of the GeekWire Podcast...
TV ShowsThe Guardian

A view to a killing: how Amazon will exploit Bond and other MGM classics

The pay-TV giant has the chance to turn popular films into ‘universes’ of stories – and steal a march in the content-hungry streaming wars. Amazon’s $8.5bn deal to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio behind James Bond, The Handmaid’s Tale and Gone With the Wind, has secured it the rights to a century’s worth of TV and film titles that the streaming giant intends to exploit with a wave of remakes, reimaginings and spin-offs.
Moviesreutersagency.com

James Bond to remain in cinemas despite Amazon-MGM deal

Jeff Bezos has pledged to keep film fans happy after his purchase of MGM. James Bond chiefs have reassured fans the movies will still be shown in cinemas despite its studio MGM being bought by Amazon. The 007 films are now a property of Amazon following the e-commerce giant’s $8.45...
TV Showskcrw.com

Amazon set to purchase MGM for $8.45 billion

Amazon is spending $8.45 billion to buy MGM, the 97-year-old studio behind the “Rocky” and “James Bond” franchises, as well as TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale.” MGM is a shell of its former self and was on the hunt for a buyer. That nearly $9 billion price tag is close to what MGM was asking for, and is mere pocket change for the tech giant.
TV Showsforrester.com

Amazon’s MGM Acquisition: A Deal About Talent, Not Titles

As the overpopulated streaming video landscape continues to expand, Amazon is vying to keep its top-tier ranking by buying MGM for $8.45 billion. While MGM’s library isn’t worth the premium price Amazon is paying, the talent behind the screen is the real deal. The main reason for this acquisition is...
BusinessMovieWeb

Sony CEO Says Studio Is Not for Sale Following Amazon / MGM Deal

While quite a few media mergers are happening in the entertainment industry right now, Sony is not for sale. This, according to the company's CEO, Yoshida Kenichiro. His comments come just days after it was announced that Amazon is set to purchase MGM in a blockbuster deal valued at nearly $8.5 billion. Despite the big money being thrown around, Sony is going to remain an independent entity within the industry.
Businessenter21st.com

A James Bond TV collection? What Amazon Prime Video does subsequent with MGM

Amazon was already an essential participant within the movie and streaming companies, however on July 26, the tech firm catapulted itself as much as the likes of WarnerMedia and Disney with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios. Marcus Loew based MGM in 1924, and grew it into one of the essential studios in Hollywood. But what does Amazon do with a virtually 100-year-old film studio?
MoviesGeekTyrant

Amazon Acquires Documentary About the Life of Val Kilmer

Amazon Studios has acquired a new documentary about the life and times of Val Kilmer. I guess if you’ve ever been interested in the life of the actor, many of your questions will be answered in this doc, which is titled Val. The doc will feature never-before-seen footage “that’s been...
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

How ‘Friends’ Generated More Than $1.4 Billion For Its Stars And Creators

The ‘Friends’ reunion paid the six actors as much as $5 million apiece. But that’s a fraction of how much they earned over 27 years. In the opening credits of Friends, the show’s six co-stars cavort in a fountain as the show’s theme song laments the life of a twenty-something New Yorker whose “job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love-life’s DOA.”
TV Showstalkingbiznews.com

Amazon takes over MGM

Amazon has bought MGM for $8.45 billion in a deal that will see the retail giant get access to an extensive film and TV show catalog to add to its Prime Video content. Amazon (AMZN) is investing even more heavily in growing its position in the entertainment world. The company announced Wednesday that it made a deal to acquire MGM, the home of James Bond and one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood.
Businessprimetimer.com

Amazon-MGM deal raises the question on the future of Epix and Mark Burnett

Amazon has yet to decide the fate of Epix, MGM’s premium cable channel, which has stepped up its original series production in recent years. Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, head of MGM Television, will earn hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal as part of a small stake he owns. MGM Television acquired Burnett's programs, including Survivor and The Apprentice. As Deadline notes, Amazon has struggled with its unscripted programming and MGM's library could offer a big boost. But would Burnett want to stick around? "The big question is whether Burnett, who also famously produced The Apprentice as well as shows such as Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, would want to join the tech company, whose TV and film studio is run by Jennifer Salke," says Deadline's Peter White. "So far, indications are that the former British paratrooper may leave after the transaction vs. staying on to try and turn around Amazon’s unscripted fortunes." As Variety's Cynthia Littleton notes, "Burnett has been an unconventional leader for MGM. He’s an active producer on a number of high-profile productions which means he rarely keeps regular office hours. He’s also well-known as an entrepreneur who is always in the hunt for deals, IP and partnerships."
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Romantic Comedy Series 'With Love' at Amazon

Gloria Calderón Kellett has landed her first series order under her overall deal at Amazon, Variety has learned. Amazon has greenlit the one-hour romantic comedy series “With Love.” It follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year –the holidays. The series is planning to begin production in June with plans to launch it at the end of 2021.