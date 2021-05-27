Cancel
Rick Santorum

Deceitful hypocrisy

Milton Daily Standard
 2021-05-27

“I hope you are well.” The variations of that hackneyed expression are endless, but you get the idea. Even before the pandemic, this one preceded nearly every bit of modern communication — certain cliches that are not only empty and meaningless, but signal an insincerity, or even outright lies, will follow. I’d almost prefer an honest “I hope you’re suffering!”

Rick Santorum
Newsweek

Woke Billionaires Keep up Their Hypocrisy | Opinion

The ominous trend of left-wing billionaires and woke corporations telling us how to think or what to say is only intensifying. Hiring standards are shifting, free speech is eroding and meritocracy is in retreat. The billionaires and CEOs have sent a clear message—unless we wish to be cancelled, labeled extremists, banned from social media and branded as unemployable, we dare not question their prevailing wisdom on a host of issues ranging from critical race theory to transgender rights to matters of climate and energy.
Biden's hypocrisy on pipelines hurts Americans, helps Putin

When they met for their summit in Geneva earlier this week, Vladimir Putin surely thanked Joe Biden. That’s because Putin couldn’t have asked for a better gift than the one Biden gave him when Biden lifted sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, clearing the way for the project’s completion.
America's hypocrisy on democracy and human rights has a cost

American diplomats have long understood that hypocrisy has a cost, especially for a nation that seeks to champion the ideals of democracy and human rights as the cornerstone of global peace and security. As E.J. Dionne Jr. rightly pointed out in his June 10 Thursday Opinion column, “Our national security now depends on civil rights,” failing to shore up our democratic institutions and uphold human rights at home deepens the United States’ credibility deficit and weakens its effectiveness as a champion of these values abroad. And that has serious national security implications, because we know — from hard data and grim experience — that Americans are safer when democracies set the rules of a global order. But though it’s true that our adversaries will use this hypocrisy to discredit the United States in the global struggle of ideas, there’s a deeper and more direct security threat posed by our failure to live up to those ideals at home. Societal divisions that result from systemic racism and other human rights violations left to fester, combined with weak institutions seemingly incapable of addressing these challenges, make us not just a weaker champion but also a weaker nation, increasingly vulnerable to attacks of all kinds from those with a different vision of the world.
Republicans refuse to cancel their hypocrisy culture

Fox News

Biden's bizarre behavior at press conference causes 'Creepy Joe' to trend on Twitter

President Joe Biden trended on Twitter for what many are calling a "creepy" interaction with the press during a press conference on Thursday. Biden held a press conference at the White House to share his thoughts on the announcement that a bipartisan group of senators came to a tentative deal on an infrastructure bill. Throughout the press conference, he behaved in a bizarre manner, repeatedly leaning over the podium and answered reporters' questions in a whisper.
North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
The Hill

Exclusive: Watchdog sues FEC for closing Trump investigation

A watchdog group sued the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Monday for dismissing its complaint alleging that the Trump campaign unlawfully coordinated with a super PAC during the 2020 election. In a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Democratic group End Citizens United, Campaign Legal Center Action (CLC) challenged the decision...
The Independent

The hosts who replaced Rush Limbaugh just aired their first segment and it's embarrassing

For decades, Rush Limbaugh was the lightning-rod of American political discourse. His racist invective, homophobic bile, and misogynistic tirades drew scorn and controversy, and even inspired a massive advertiser boycott. Limbaugh’s legendary toxicity even supplanted my income for a spell: In 2011 and 2012, a Democratic operative paid me to call into Rush Limbaugh’s show and debate him. I was given bonuses whenever Limbaugh got flustered and the segment went viral. Even in death, Rush Limbaugh was polarizing — Fox News spent the day broadcasting hagiographies of him, and leftist Twitter made the macabre hashtag #RotInHellRush trend.Given that history of...
Geraldo defends Kamala Harris after Fox News co-host insults her: 'That's so mean'

Fox News correspondent at-large Geraldo Rivera was the only one on The Five to come to the defense of Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday. Harris has taken heat from both sides of the aisle, though for different reasons, during her trip to Guatemala to address the root cause of the situation at the southern border. Rivera drew a scoff from one of his off-camera co-stars as he began to speak of Harris.