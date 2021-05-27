Boots, Bulls, & Country Music Interview with Jason Michael Carroll

You know I am an old school country kind of girl and all good country sounds are based on lying, drinking, and cheating Reba and Dolly Parton released a new version of "Does He Love" and by the way it is epic. (see below) That got a few of us in the office talking about our favorite cheating songs in country music. Of course a few of mine are from Reba like "Does He Love You" Here are a list of what I think are a few of the best cheating songs in country music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA — The annual I-105 FallFest Country Music Festival was hosted in Mohnton this weekend. Country music star Lee Brice performed at the festival, along with Tyler Farr, Tenille Arts, and local artists Nathan Merovich and Fast Lane. CBS 21 had a booth that hosted Ring of Honor...
BOWIE, Md. — Country music singer-songwriters Tom Douglas and Lori McKenna will perform at the Tire Industry Association's (TIA) 100th anniversary celebration Nov. 1 at the Chelsea theater inside the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Douglas has written songs for such country artists as John Michael Montgomery, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride,...
For over a decade, Mickey Guyton has been the only Black female artist signed to a major Nashville label. She made her proper debut in 2015 with her single “Better Than You Left Me,” which was a moderate Top 40 hit on country radio, but it wasn’t until last year when her song “Black Like Me” was released that she would find any sort of major success.
“I hope patrons think that no matter the night the music will be enjoyable.”. DIG: The Plough has been known as many things to many people through the years. Musically, what do you see as its biggest legacy?. PLOUGH MUSIC DIRECTOR JIM SEERY: I see the Plough as a small...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner will be returning to Warren soon. Turner will be performing at W.D. Packard Music Hall on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Tickets will be on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Turner is known for his chart-topping hits that include “Your...
Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson (and more) are vocal about preserving the authentic roots of country music. However, there’s an unlikely addition to this conversation that may have one-upped both of their male counterparts: Danica and Devynn Hart, plus their cousin Trea Swindle, aka CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country class members Chapel Hart. While on the carpet at 2021’s CMT Artists of the Year event, the highly countrified trio discussed their roots, as well as their latest album, The Girls Are Back in Town.
Country music artist Jason Byrd has rummaged through his archives to retrieve an undiscovered gem — his duet recording with the late, great George Jones of a beautifully affecting, straight from the heart pure country song titled “Better Days.” Byrd is releasing the ballad as a single on Friday as a tribute to Jones, who would have turned 90 this year.
The Life and Music of George Michael is a brand new concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael with staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career.
Mickey Guyton, CMT's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year, gave the most powerful and eloquent speech of the night during Wednesday night's (Oct. 13) CMT Artists of the Year event. Dedicating her win to everyone who helped get her to this point in her career, she pledged to continue to celebrate and platform overlooked and marginalized artists.
Today in 1965, Ernest Tubb was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Today in 1991, “The Patsy Cline Collection” album was released. Today in 1992, Mark Chesnutt’s second album, “Longnecks and Short Stories,” went gold. Today in 1992, the album, “Wynonna,” by Wynonna was certified double platinum. Today...
Not many dudes these days think Ludwig van Beethoven’s their dude. But, then again, there’s only one dude named Jason Ikeem Rodgers, founder and music director of Orchestra Noir, Atlanta’s African American orchestra. “Beethoven is my dude!” he raves. Since he was 11 years old, growing up in the projects...
FLORENCE — After more than a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, county music fans came out in droves Thursday afternoon to enjoy the musical acts and to have a good time. The festival is expecting 35,000 people to flow in through the gates each of the four days at the festival grounds just outside of Florence. The music started at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and will go all the way through late Sunday night when Eric Church takes the stage as the final headliner.
09/07/2012 - Jason Aldean - Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan in Concert at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls - September 7, 2012 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH, USA - Keywords: Country, Music, Live, Singer, Guitar Orientation: Landscape - False - Photo Credit: Kristin Locurto, Kristin Julie Photography / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Landscape.
Louisiana native Dylan Scott dreamed of becoming a country singer all his life. He is now an emerging artist, turning heads with his versatile music style. Rising country music star Dylan Scott Robinson was born on October 22, 1990 in Bastrop, Louisiana. Discover more about this country singer and songwriter below.
Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
Celine Dion has announced she is taking a health break before her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, as she was forced to postpone some of her upcoming concert dates after “experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms.”
The singer’s medical team announced that the symptoms she is experiencing are...
Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
