Boots, Bulls, & Country Music Interview with Jason Michael Carroll

You know I am an old school country kind of girl and all good country sounds are based on lying, drinking, and cheating Reba and Dolly Parton released a new version of "Does He Love" and by the way it is epic. (see below) That got a few of us in the office talking about our favorite cheating songs in country music. Of course a few of mine are from Reba like "Does He Love You" Here are a list of what I think are a few of the best cheating songs in country music.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO