Easy Dandelion Jelly Recipe: You Won't Consider Dandelions Weeds Anymore After Tasting This Floral Jelly Recipe
If you love honey, you need to try this dandelion jelly recipe, which many people use as a substitute for honey. Tasting like a floral honey, this easy dandelion jelly can be used on pancakes, biscuits, waffles, stirred into yogurt, used to sweeten tea, spread on toast or poured over cream cheese. Dandelions also have health benefits, and contain vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, folate, iron, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, manganese and zinc. Ready to give these flowers a try?