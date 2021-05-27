Easy Dandelion Jelly Recipe: You Won't Consider Dandelions Weeds Anymore After Tasting This Floral Jelly Recipe

My, how the time just flies by. Has it been 68 years already since Queen Elizabeth first sat upon the throne? Not only is Britain's beloved monarch celebrating a 68th anniversary this year, but so is a certain well-loved British recipe as well: coronation chicken, a dish that The Petite Cook says was created specifically for the coronation banquet. The recipe's creators were Le Cordon Bleu cooking school founder Rosemary Hume and author/educator/florist Constance Spry, a woman who'd also done all of the flower arranging for the coronation ceremony and was an early LGBTQ+ domestic diva (via the London Floral Society).