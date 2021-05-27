Invest Southwest Announces 2021 Venture Madness Event, Opens Competition to Companies Nationwide
Startup and emerging growth companies can apply to compete by June 3, 2021. Invest Southwest today announces the call for entries for 2021 Venture Madness, Arizona’s longest running venture capital conference and pitch competition. Early stage and emerging growth companies will compete for cash prizes and get exclusive access to the region’s most active, accredited angel investors and venture capital firms. This year, for the first time, the competition is open to companies across the U.S.www.sfgate.com