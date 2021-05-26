How Police Reports Became Bulletproof

After the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin, Black police officers in America are considering what's changed and what hasn't in the year since George Floyd's death. "There have been very few changes, and I think that's evidenced by what we continue to see occurring," says Cheryl Dorsey, a former officer of the Los Angeles Police Department. "I mean, even while all of that was going on with the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, officers still don't seem to be able to control themselves and give pause when they decide to use deadly force."