Mixed Rep V: The Rite of Spring
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Abstract and fast as lightning, Wayne McGregor’s Dyad 1929 is dedicated to the memory of modern dance legend Merce Cunningham and features his trademark style of dynamic contrasts and intensely physical partnering. The evening will also include a world premiere by Melody Mennite, Houston Ballet Principal Dancer and noted choreographer to watch. Set to the audacious Stravinsky score, Stanton Welch’s The Rite of Spring features art by indigenous Australian painter Rosella Namok and expands on the provocative movement of the original production with themes of sexuality and primitiveness.houston.culturemap.com