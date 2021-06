ARIZONA CITY — Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal accident involving a bicyclist who was hit by a car. Deputies were called out around 6:40 p.m. on Monday at West Battaglia Drive and South La Rambia Road after a motorist reported a collision with a bicyclist, PCSO spokeswoman Lauren Reimer stated in an email. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the accident and the driver remained on the scene after calling 911, she said.