The 2021 NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday night and Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers is the only game on the NBA schedule. The Jazz raced out to a 2-0 lead in the series at home, but now the series heads to the Staples Center in Los Angeles with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. It's a hole that the Clippers have fought out of once already, overcoming a 2-0 deficit against the Mavericks to win in seven games in the opening round.