NJ Musician Living With ALS Set to Sing at Yankee Stadium for Lou Gehrig's Day

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.