Essex County, NJ

NJ Musician Living With ALS Set to Sing at Yankee Stadium for Lou Gehrig's Day

By Eric Carle
NBC New York
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local singer in New Jersey may not be able to play the piano anymore due to ALS, but he can still sing and he’ll do so at the Yankee Stadium for Lou Gehrig’s day. Jerry Tolve of Essex County is set to sing the national anthem next week, June 2. The Major Baseball League's announced earlier this year that the sports organization will hold yearly events to celebrate the former Yankee's legacy, as well as bring awareness to the neurodegenerative disease named after him.

www.nbcnewyork.com
