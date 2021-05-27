Cancel
Ohio State

CAPA completes $900K Ohio Theatre renovation

 13 days ago

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced completion of a $900,000 renovation of the historic Ohio Theatre’s loge, mezzanine and balcony. Funded by an allocation from the state of Ohio capital budget — which must be used for the repair, reconstruction, or construction of physical property — and private donations, all the upper levels received safety upgrades and a general facelift, CAPA officials said in a press release.

