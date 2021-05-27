Evanston parents discuss the importance of summer childcare

While most summer camps around Evanston closed last summer due to COVID-19, this year looks different as programs return to in-person activities. Earlier this month, guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed to allow three feet of space between children in school settings rather than six in communities where transmission is high. Additionally, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recently became available for children aged 12 to 15 in Evanston and Chicago. Illinois’ entry to the Bridge Phase between Phases 4 and 5 also means the state will reopen entirely in the upcoming months.