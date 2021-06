(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Anpario PLC - Nottingham, England-based manufacturer of animal feed additives - Delivers improved profit performance with sales at a similar level to last year, which was a very strong comparative period, as customers had increased stock levels at the onset of the pandemic. Most regions are performing to plan, Anpario says, with its business in China experiencing a "very strong" performance, benefiting from last year's ban on antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed. South East Asia's performance is weaker, however, as countries imposed new lockdowns in response to increasing infection rates.