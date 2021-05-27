The beginner’s guide to Jaguar

Nissan has been hard at work updating its current lineup, and the new Pathfinder arrives to complete the carmaker's family vehicle portfolio. The three-row family hauler arrives with a more rugged appearance, a new drivetrain, added off-road ability, and a towing capacity that maxes out at 8,000 pounds. The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder isn't all-new, but it is comprehensively redesigned. Under the hood is the familiar and reliable 284-horsepower naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6, but power is dispersed now by a new nine-speed transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but those that have to deal with bad weather regularly or want to venture off-road can opt for the Pathfinder's intensely developed four-wheel-drive system. Inside, it can be configured to seat seven or eight people and is loaded with standard driver assistance and infotainment technology.