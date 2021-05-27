The beginner’s guide to Jaguar

Among us professional car reviewers, it's standard practice to lump new vehicles into classes composed of similar models in order to help consumers make sense of everything. We group similarly minded, similarly priced family sedans together, and we do the same with SUVs, minivans, sports cars, full-size pickups and luxury sedans, too. Every once in a while, though, while still helpful, this type of classification process doesn't really serve to put a vehicle's attributes in proper context, let alone help figure out who that vehicle is likely to be purchased by. That may just be the case with the new 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, because it's so jarringly different.