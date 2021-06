Ford made a huge splash when it reintroduced the F-150 Lightning as an all-electric pickup truck. Attaching the Lightning name to a vehicle powered by electricity was a stroke of genius, but it may not make as much sense for Ford's other trucks. The Ford Ranger never spawned a Lightning variant in the past, so we don't think Ford will attach this name to the rumored electric version. Instead, a new trademark application from Ford could hint at the electric Ranger reviving a different trim from the 1990s.