Wild Onion Market to bring first community-owned food co-op near South Evanston

By Wendy Klunk, Haley Handelman
Daily Northwestern
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started as a vision years ago for a locally sourced, non-corporate, community-run grocery store will soon become a reality. Wild Onion Market, a food co-op that will soon open near South Evanston, is a grocery store owned and operated by members of the Evanston community. Wild Onion Board of Directors President Jillian Jason said the business is focused on providing accessible and sustainable food as well as fostering a market environment centered around the consumer.

dailynorthwestern.com
