With our favourite coffee shops now being nothing more than a bittersweet memory, lockdown has turned us into a nation of reluctant baristas. Coffee-making paraphernalia is flying off the (virtual) shelves as more and more of us strive for a DIY fix of a decent flat white.And with everything from grinders to brewing methods or even a worktop machine to choose from, coffee-making for the uninitiated can be a headache. Enter: the bean-to-cup machine.This incredible piece of kit makes all those coffee shop creations possible at the touch of a button with little-to-no work from you – just pour in...