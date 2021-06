Many of our students, faculty, and staff are enjoying a summer break after the conclusion of the challenging 2020-2021 school year. But not everyone. Some of our employees with Café EDU, the Food Services of Flagler County Schools, are working each week to ensure that children 18 years and younger across Flagler County are fed over the summer. There are more than 1,000 students taking part in summer enrichment programs at Rymfire Elementary, Indian Trail Middle, and Flagler-Palm Coast and Matanzas High Schools. They are provided breakfast and lunch while taking part in those classes or activities. There are also our athletes taking part in summer camps who are also fed by our Café EDU teams. These meals are provided at no extra cost to the students or their families.