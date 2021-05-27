Vista falls to Sac High, as game-winning three is off the mark
Trailing Sac High by 11 points midway through the third quarter, things weren’t looking good for Vista del Lago’s varsity boys’ basketball team. The bigger and more athletic, faster and quicker Dragons (4-4) had made their move, increasing their one-point halftime lead by 10, but Eagles didn’t go away. Vista kept the game within reach, and with 2:30 to play in the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailed by eight, 57-49.goldcountrymedia.com