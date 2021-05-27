Vista falls to Sac High, as game-winning three is off the mark

Spread: MIL -8.5 Eastern Conference Finals. Between missed shots from Khris Middleton and the Hawks being all over the glass, the Hawks were able to take another Game 1 on the road. Trae Young scored 48 points and notched a double-double by adding on 11 assists and John Collins and Clint Capela joined him in double-double land. Capela grabbed 19 rebounds and Collins grabbed 15 and the Bucks for some stupid reason decided to limit both Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis’ minutes. They went a bit smaller and it cost them and even towards the end of the game, we saw the Hawks get more second-chance scoring opportunities. The Bucks looked more organized and saw success when Portis was in the game....