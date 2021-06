UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font says he wants Petr Yan next: “The fans want to see exciting fights and I know that’s an exciting fight.”. Font is coming off of the biggest win of his UFC career to date, a five-round unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Font has now won four straight fights and he is one of the top-three ranked fighters in the UFC bantamweight division. He knows that a big fight is coming up for him his next time out, and if he had his choice, there is one man that he would want to fight more than anyone, and that’s Yan.