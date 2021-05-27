Cancel
CBDC, monetary competition, and monetary separation

By Tyler Cowen
marginalrevolution.com
 13 days ago

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, and here is one excerpt, related to earlier ideas from the New Monetary Economics:. The most common worry is that a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, would lead to disintermediation, with individuals or wholesalers putting their money into a CBDC system rather than commercial banks. The result would be fewer loans and less private-sector economic activity.

marginalrevolution.com
