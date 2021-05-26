Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The collective intelligence of sardines

By Mandy Sims
awanireview.com
 13 days ago

The “House of Knowledge” is like a collection of stories. Beautiful stories that tell the living in all its freshness. But also, in all its complexities. Arch to marvel at the world’s treasures. In this new episode, let’s look at an animal we’re generally accustomed to boxing: sardines. You will...

www.awanireview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Fish#Fresh Fish#Sardines#Animal Collective#Collective Group#Sea Life#Animal Species#Blue Green#Marine Corps#Autonomous#Omega 3#Marine Organisms#Marine Life#Mammoth Proportions#Beautiful Stories#Nature#Scientists#Ancient Times#Collection#Vitamin D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
Country
South Africa
Related
Animalssanjuanjournal.com

Orcas, humans and intelligence | Guest column

As most people on Orcas Island know, it was not named after the orca, frequently observed in the waters off the island, but after the Viceroy of Mexico, Horcasitas, who sent an exploratory expedition to the Pacific Northwest in 1791. Coincidence or not, probably the smartest animal on Earth, other...
Lifestylegreyscalegorilla.com

Material Collection

10 top-notch Cinema 4D materials designed to be true, brilliant neon. Compatible with Arnold, Octane, and Redshift. Install with a click through the Plus Library. $49 value exclusive to Greyscalegorilla Plus members. Give Your Renders a Glow Up. This collection may be small in size, but it is mighty. Neon...
Home & Gardennybg.org

Lilac Collection

March–May — With its bountiful clusters of flowers, sweet scent, and heart-shaped leaves, the lilac joyously proclaims spring’s arrival in gardens up and down the East Coast. The Burn Family Lilac Collection celebrates this favorite American garden shrub in all of its glorious forms, colors, and scents. Lilac lovers have...
Astronomygreercitizen.com

No sign of intelligent life

Am I the only one wondering that, with these steady ‘leaks’ of UFO stories coming out before the official release of the Pentagon’s report in early June, that perhaps we’re being sort of prepared in case there’s something pretty substantial in that report?. Full text available to premium subscribers only....
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

Collectables and General

A Colonial Brass Mounted and Studded Hardwood Bible Box, Probably Anglo Indian, on Bracket Feet,. A Colonial Brass Mounted and Studded Hardwood Bible Box, Probably Anglo Indian, on Bracket Feet, 43cm Wide. 30 - 40 GBP help. Lot 2. A Late 19th Century Mahogany and Walnut Inlaid Writing Slope with...
Hair Carewolfandbadger.com

Designer Collection

NUELE [nū-el] An expression in Swahili that means "your hair is vibrant, gorgeous, & powerful”. NUELE is defining clean hair care by combining health, style, and performance for the modern individual that is looking for healthy hair care that performs as well as ultra beauty products. NUELE has the unique advantage of having founders that formulate and provide the health insight necessary to define clean hair care and create products that all women can safely use to define their individualities. Created by two women scientists wanting desperately to have healthy, glowing, well nourished, manageable hair without using chemical relaxers or keratin treatments. Basically, we wanted to have it all; healthy hair care and the ability to show the many sides of hair that we have been blessed with.
Animalsindianapublicmedia.org

Animals And Napoleonic Intelligence

Watch a few nature documentaries, and you’ll start to see a pattern: a lot of animals play nice with their pack or troop, but when an outsider comes along, things start to get dicey. A team of researchers recently suggested that, while there’s been a lot of research on how animals’ social behavior has helped their cognitive evolution, most of that research has been on interactions within groups. They suggest we need to pay more attention to animals’ interactions with outsiders and how that develops their brains as well.
PodcastSkeptoid

A Collection of Corrections

Welcome to another corrections episode of the Skeptoid podcast. Yes, I do occasionally get things wrong — so far it's never been anything big that impacted the overall conclusion, but almost every week there's some little detail that made it past my nonexistent fact checking staff. And whenever it happens, it's important to set the record straight. Doubling down on errors does nobody any good, but admitting them and fixing them sets an example we all want to follow. As always, I want to advise new listeners that this is not a regular episode, but the corrections we're going to discuss reference a lot of good ones, and maybe you'll hear one that you want to check out next, and hear the original error in all its glory. And so without further ado, let's get started.
Technologyworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Lawmakers To Be Of Artificial Intelligence In Future?

Researchers at IE University’s Center for the Governance of Change asked 2,769 people from 11 countries worldwide how they would feel about reducing the number of national parliamentarians in their country and giving those seats to an AI that would have access to their data. The results, published Thursday, showed...
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Simmered Sardines with Pickled Plum (Ume-ni)

Simmered Sardines with Pickled Plum is the dish that lets you eat the entire body of the sardine including the bones. The umeboshi (pickled plum), sake, and ginger in the simmering sauce eliminates the strong fishy smell of the sardines. They also make the bones so tender that you can eat them.
Engineeringevolutionnews.org

Cell Cannibalism Shows Intelligent Design

The actions of cells sometimes look sentient; no wonder we tend to anthropomorphize them. One system that exemplifies this purposeful action is the cell’s ability to sense harm going on in its interior. The cell puts up a flag on its outer membrane to signal any nearby phagocyte to come over and engulf it. It resembles an act of self-sacrifice for the greater good, like an altruistic soldier diving onto a grenade to save his comrades. Biochemists, with uncharacteristic humor, uniformly call this flag the “Eat Me!” signal.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: Artificial Intelligence in music

Would it therefore be possible for an AI system to learn from existing music and generate new musical pieces ?. Luckily on that side we have two very powerful tools at hand, Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI) files and Music 21. Should one unravel the looping structure of the RNN,...
Restaurantsmadison

Reopening Sardine, Part 1: Sardine’s pandemic year

When quarantine kicked in last spring, we refocused The Corner Table podcast to examine and document effects the pandemic was having across so many facets of food service, cocktails, grocery stores, and local farmers markets. Now as we emerge, we’re getting ready to close the book on that dismal chapter. We decided to take a deep dive into what it means to reopen a restaurant that’s been closed for over a year, and to illustrate that process we decided to focus on one of our shared favorite places in town: Sardine. For this first episode, we interviewed Sardine's co-owners John Gadau and Phillip Hurley about what it was like to shut down for over a year, their discussions with employees and the factors they weighed during the summer and fall. How were they feeling? What was the financial impact? Where are they now? In future episodes we’ll sit in on staff meetings and check in with kitchen staff and servers to find out what their COVID year was like. We’ll take you to Sardine on opening day, and we’ll be looking forward to what dining could look like as we emerge, slowly and as safely as we can, from this dining drought. We are extremely excited about this, so make sure you’re subscribed for all the future installments that will be coming out over the next several weeks.
Technologyarxiv.org

Towards Fairness Certification in Artificial Intelligence

Thanks to the great progress of machine learning in the last years, several Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques have been increasingly moving from the controlled research laboratory settings to our everyday life. AI is clearly supportive in many decision-making scenarios, but when it comes to sensitive areas such as health care, hiring policies, education, banking or justice, with major impact on individuals and society, it becomes crucial to establish guidelines on how to design, develop, deploy and monitor this technology. Indeed the decision rules elaborated by machine learning models are data-driven and there are multiple ways in which discriminatory biases can seep into data. Algorithms trained on those data incur the risk of amplifying prejudices and societal stereotypes by over associating protected attributes such as gender, ethnicity or disabilities with the prediction task. Starting from the extensive experience of the National Metrology Institute on measurement standards and certification roadmaps, and of Politecnico di Torino on machine learning as well as methods for domain bias evaluation and mastering, we propose a first joint effort to define the operational steps needed for AI fairness certification. Specifically we will overview the criteria that should be met by an AI system before coming into official service and the conformity assessment procedures useful to monitor its functioning for fair decisions.
Recipesolivetomato.com

Mediterranean Bulgur Salad with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Sardines and Fresh Herbs

A tabbouleh like salad that combines ripe summer vegetables, herbs, a lemony dressing and mood improving sardines. I’m always looking for ways to include meals and recipes that include nutrients that are good for our mood and this one is exactly that! Rich in anti-inflammatory foods such as fish, vegetables and extra virgin olive oil. For this recipe, I used a slightly different flavor profile than you usually find in tabbouleh, here I included plenty of dill as well as sesame seeds that pair well with the sardines. As we are always looking for easy ways to include fish, particularly fatty fish in our diet, this salad is perfect!
Ames, IAiastate.edu

Sensing what plants sense: Integrated framework helps scientists explain biology and predict crop performance

AMES, Iowa – Scientists have invested great time and effort into making connections between a plant’s genotype, or its genetic makeup, and its phenotype, or the plant’s observable traits. Understanding a plant’s genome helps plant biologists predict how that plant will perform in the real world, which can be useful for breeding crop varieties that will produce high yields or resist stress.
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Grilled Sardines Stuffed With Bell Peppers and Lemon-Herb Breadcrumbs

An exclusive recipe from season 3 of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. The sardine is an essential part of the cultural and economic fabric of Portugal due to its abundance and impeccable quality. In summer, the smell of grilled sardines is everywhere. The little yet mighty fish is even the star of a one-month festival in the country’s capital city, Lisbon. — Courtesy "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted"
Animalsnewsatw.com

Kittens rescued in sardine-soaked Waltham Abbey drain drama

The smell of tinned sardines entices two tiny kittens out of a deep drainage system after 48 hours. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Antiques and Collectables

Floral needlework panel worked with silver and gilt thread in a moulded wooden circular frame, 24ins diameter, with a modern slim miniature displa... Modern padlock in the form of an owl with two keys and four various other keys. Lot 193. Quantity of various composite animal figures together with a...
Healthdailynewsen.com

Artificial intelligence Finds dementia

This may rise to 70.9percent (107.94 million) from 2050. What exacerbates the problem is that the financial effect of dementia, which can be estimated in a worldwide yearly price of roughly R14 trillion. Studies have demonstrated that roughly three-quarters of individuals living with dementia haven't got an official diagnosis, particularly...