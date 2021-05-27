France's Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda's genocide

PARIS (AP) — The double-cheeked embrace that was a customary greeting in France before the coronavirus pandemic saw it largely abandoned as a potential kiss of death is back with a presidential seal of approval. French President Emmanuel Macron made the return of “la bise” all but official Friday by giving warm cheek-to-cheek embraces to two World War II veterans at an award ceremony. The French leader wore a face mask. The veterans — Leon Gautier, 98, and Rene Crignola, 99 — did not. But both seemed comfortable, and reciprocated, as Macron reached in and put his cheeks against theirs. The presidential gesture marked another step toward France feeling like its former self again. Face masks came off this week, too. And a nighttime curfew will end Sunday.