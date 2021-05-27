Cancel
France's Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda's genocide

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country. Macron solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide but he...

spectrumlocalnews.com
Nicolas Sarkozy
Emmanuel Macron
Paul Kagame
