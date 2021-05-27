Auto retailers in South East Asia need to up their digital game, research reveals

AN - Free Report) , Penske Automotive (. The automotive sector’s performance depends on its retail and wholesale network. Through dealership and retail chains, companies in the Zacks Auto Retail and Whole Sales industry carry out several tasks. These include sale of new and used vehicles, light trucks as well as auto parts, execution of repair and maintenance services along with arrangement of vehicle financing. The industry, being consumer cyclical, is dependent on business cycle and economic conditions. Consumers and businesses spend more on big-ticket items when they have higher disposable income. On the contrary, when income is tight, discretionary expenses are the first to be slashed. Importantly, the coronavirus pandemic has brought considerable changes in the operating environment, with the industry laying more emphasis on e-commerce retailing, and the trend is here to stay.