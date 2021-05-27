Jera On Air Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Hives, Life of Agony and Bad Religion

Cruise to the Edge, the world’s greatest progressive rock experience, has announced the artist line-up for its 7th annual voyage, next May 2nd-7th. Featuring over 35 artists, the five-night exclusive cruise charter is sailing out of Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas® and set to visit two ports: The Private Isle of Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas. The public on-sale kickeded on June 9th with cabins starting at $1,199.00 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit CruiseToTheEdge.com and follow @CruiseToTheEdge on Facebook and Twitter. Cruise to the Edge 2022 will feature two music-filled days at sea with an all-star line-up that includes: Marillion, Alan Parsons, Transatlantic, Al Di Meola, Riverside, Saga, Al Stewart, The Flower Kings, Adrian Belew, Protocol, Martin Barre, Haken, King’s X, Pain Of Salvation, Pendragon, Headspace, Stick Men, McStine & Minnomen, Lifesigns, Moon, Safari, Gong with Steve Hillage, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Glass Hammer, Le Orme, IO Earth, District 97, Stu Hamm, Pattern-Seeking Animals, Dave Kerzner, Alex Machacek, McBroom Sisters, Fernando Perdomo, Adam Holzman, Gabriel, Marbin, Ben Woods, Brook Hansen, and Late Night Live, with more artists to be announced. Plus, official cruise hosts, Jon Kirkman and Roie Avin, will be moderating Q&A’s and activities. Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining there will be artist/cruiser photo experiences, Q&A sessions, special theme nights, and other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. This year’s cruise will once again feature the unparalleled CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: Late Night Live Pro Jam (guests are invited to play with a headline act), Artist’s Choice (featuring fans and prog legends performing together), The Main Event (where guests can shine with fellow Late Night Live musicians), and Overtime Jam (where guests can choose a song to be featured in a late-night jam). Cruisers will get to experience the newly amped up Mariner of the Seas®, providing more ways to play, delicious new dining concepts, and a few surprises to thrill even the boldest cruisers. Spanning the length of Deck 5 and offering quick access to all performance venues, as well as a hot spot for cruisers to connect, the Royal Promenade features restaurants, coffee bars, and shopping. Other activities aboard the ship include boogie boarding or surfing the waves at the FlowRider® surf simulator, challenging yourself on the rock-climbing wall, soaking in one of the many hot tubs and pools, or pampering yourself in the world-class Vitality℠ Spa. New attractions to the ship include: Sky Pad® (a brand new bungee trampoline experience that launches you sky high for gravity-defying fun combined with virtual reality headsets), The Perfect Storm℠ waterslides (plunge down three stories of twisting, turning thrills on these dual high-speed race slides until you hit the bottom), Laser Tag (grab a blaster, choose a side and gear up for a stellar glow-in-the-dark time in this bots versus aliens battle for the last planet), and the Escape Room (team up with fellow cruisers to find hidden clues and crack secret codes in your quest to rescue a time-traveling scientist). Click here for a full list of things to do on Royal Caribbean’s Voyager-class cruise ship. The first port stop on CTTE 2022 is the Private Isle of Labadee, the ultimate private destination for cruisers, offering adventure, exploration and relaxation amongst its many bars and pristine waters. Vacationers can amp up the adrenaline on the Dragon’s Tail Coaster, a thrilling 30-mile-per-hour ride with incredible views of the island. For more action, adventurous passengers may choose to strap on a helmet and harness and soar 500-feet down on the Dragon’s Breath Flight Line, the world’s longest zip line over water. In addition, there are plenty of exciting options to choose from, including wave jet rides, parasailing, snorkel safaris, kayak tours, and much more. Looking for the ultimate way to relax? Consider booking a Barefoot Beach Cabana, which has several types of cabanas with privacy options, or being close to the action, there is sure to be something for everyone. The next stop, Perfect Day at CocoCay, is a private destination located in the Bahamas that’s exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests. Offering endless ways to enjoy its beautiful beaches and pristine water, including some of the tallest waterslides in North America at the Thrill Waterpark® with the Rise & Slide Pass, or the 1,600-foot long zipline to get a view of the island at a heart-racing speed, or the Up, Up and Away─a helium balloon that floats up to 450-feet in the air. Plus, the Perfect Day at CocoCay offers loads of food options to fuel up at in-between adventures, and access to the exclusive Coco Beach Club® includes elevated Mediterranean flavors paired with breathtaking ocean views. Click here to see aerial drone views of Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay.