Jera On Air Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Hives, Life of Agony and Bad Religion

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherlands’ Jera On Air festival has announced their 2022 lineup, featuring Rise Against, The Hives, The Offspring, August Burns Red and Bad Religion as headliners. The event will take place on June 23-25, 2022 in Ysselsteyn, NL. Tickets won’t be available until July 5, 2021, but they’ll go up...

