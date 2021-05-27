Cancel
Texas State

Athlon Sports Selects Seven Bobcats on its 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams

By Official Site of the Bobcats
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS, Texas – Athlon Sports announced that seven Texas State football players are on its 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams.Wide receiver Marcell Barbee is on the second-team offense, while defensive lineman Nico Ezidore and defensive back Jarron Morris are on the second-team defense.Running back Brock Sturges and offensive tackle Dalton Cooper are on the third-team offense while running back Calvin Hill is on the fourth-team offense, and punter Seamus O'Kelly is a fourth-team specialist.

