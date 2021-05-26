Cancel
Ashby, MN

Ann Grover – Ashby, MN

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Grover, 77, of Ashby, MN, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Evansville Care Campus. Ann Marie Grover was born June 15, 1943 the daughter of Asbjorn and Agnes (Bardahl) Kjelstrup in Fergus Falls. She was baptized and confirmed at Erdahl Lutheran Church. Ann graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1961. March 14, 1964 Ann married Donovan Grover. To this union came two children, Elizabeth and Rachel. Ann and Donovan lived in Brooklyn Park for 30 years before returning to Ashby, Minnesota. Ann enjoyed gardening, embroidering, baking and most of all spending time with family. She is survived by her husband, Donovan; children, Elizabeth and Rachel Grover of Ashby along with numerous cousins and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Asbjorn and Agnes and sister, Kareen. A graveside service is being planned for a later date. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashby was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNilson.com.

