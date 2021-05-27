The evolution of the modern CISO

Not all ransomware is the same! Oliver Tavakoli, CTO at Vectra AI, discusses the different species of this growing scourge. Given the frequency with which “ransomware” appears in news articles, it may be worthwhile to take a step back and actually consider what the term means. Any malware or attack that culminates in extorting ransom from the victim is commonly referred to as ransomware. The general idea is to encrypt the victims’ data and to promise to deliver the key needed to decrypt it in return for a paid ransom.