Enterprise networks vulnerable to 20-year-old exploits

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular preconceptions of enterprise security and network usage are often inaccurate, according to Cato Networks. While exotic attacks and nation-states such as Russia and China grab headlines, the most prevalent enterprise cybersecurity risks in Q1 came from unpatched legacy systems, attacks from the US, and consumer applications, such as TikTok.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Security Systems#Google Mail#Tiktok#Solarwinds#Cve#Vsphere#Oracle Weblogic#Microsoft Office#Remote Desktop Protocols#Vnc#Molson Coors#Colonial Pipeline#Linkedin#Spotify#Cnn#The New York Times#Cnbc#Command Control
