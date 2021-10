Put your hands together for the latest NBA superstar to rise to the tier of signature shoe athletes. That would be none other than Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, the scoring/passing dynamo that led his squad to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, with hopes to surpass that milestone during the upcoming 75th season of the NBA. Since coming out of college, Trae has shown no signs of weaknesses as his game continues to improve, but its his ascension into a leader that will spell the success of the Hawks during the next 82+ games.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO