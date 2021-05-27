Cancel
Quantum computing investments on the rise

Cover picture for the articleInvestments in quantum computing are expected to increase in the next 24 months, according to the survey results from IDC. The number of organizations allocating more than 17% of their annual IT budgets for this technology is expected to rise from 7% in 2021 to an estimated 19% in 2023. These investments will be driven by organizations seeking to achieve a competitive advantage by using quantum computing technology to improve and accelerate business processes with enhanced AI capabilities, better security, and optimized algorithms.

