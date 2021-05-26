Seattle Condo Inventory Slowly Returning To Normal Levels. I’m back guys. In 90 days, I sold a house, bought a house and had a baby. More on that later. Now I’m back. Have you noticed that Seattle Condo inventory is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels? If you guys have followed my charts since April – you would have noticed that in late April there were 154 units for sale. Inventory started to climb over the summer – especially while Seattle condo owners fled the city for 2nd home locations like Suncadia, Hood Canal and Camano Island. Some condo buyers simple moved to the suburbs. This created glut of inventory and as you can see below, the pandemic high was 355 condos for sale. As of Monday morning, there were 169 units for sale. What is even more important and frankly remarkable is the Active/Pending ratio (See below)