Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN ANDERSON AND COFFEY COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Burlington to near Buffalo. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Burlington, Colony, New Strawn, Gridley, Westphalia, John Redmond Reservoir, Harris and Le Roy. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas.