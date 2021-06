JACKSONVILLE FL – The Durham Bulls (14-6) and their pitching staff closed the door against the Jacksonville Shrimp (13-7), shutting them out 3-0 on Wednesday night. The victory gives the Bulls seven wins in their last eight games, outscoring their opponents 51-33 in that span. The offense was the key factor in last night’s 13-5 win, but it was the pitching for Durham that was lights out in game two.