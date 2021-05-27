NCHS Drafting Students Place High in State
Two students in Nashville Community High School’s Drafting class recently brought some hardware home to NCHS. Junior Ryan Stiegman won second and a medal at the Virtual State Drafting Competition and Sophomore Emma Eberhart brought home a first place medal and plaque to hang in the classroom of Drafting teacher and Drafting Team Sponsor Doug Kell. This is a pretty big deal since there has only been one 1st place and one 3rd place winner from NCHS since 2009.www.nash-news.com