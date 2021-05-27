Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

NCHS Drafting Students Place High in State

By Editor
nash-news.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo students in Nashville Community High School’s Drafting class recently brought some hardware home to NCHS. Junior Ryan Stiegman won second and a medal at the Virtual State Drafting Competition and Sophomore Emma Eberhart brought home a first place medal and plaque to hang in the classroom of Drafting teacher and Drafting Team Sponsor Doug Kell. This is a pretty big deal since there has only been one 1st place and one 3rd place winner from NCHS since 2009.

www.nash-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#High School Students#Engineering Students#State#Intro Board#The Architectural Board#Classroom#Community#Physical Board#Kids#Pencils#Home#Architectural Engineering#Kc#Awesome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.