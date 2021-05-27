Cancel
Durango, IA

Local Scout council dedicates new lodge

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 13 days ago

DURANGO, Iowa — The Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America recently dedicated a new lodge at its camp in Durango. Nearly 100 supporters attended the dedication of Neumeister Lodge at Camp Burton, according to a press release. The Neumeister Lodge replaced the Elliott Lodge, which was almost 100...

