Once an oil & gas well has been drilled and begins producing, Colorado has a statute requiring that oil & gas companies pay proceeds/royalties due to owners: (1) within six months after the first sale of oil & gas from a well; and (2) on a monthly basis after that, with payments due no more than 60 days after produced oil is sold and 90 days after produced gas is sold. If an oil & gas company fails to pay an owner these proceeds in a timely manner, it may be subject to interest and/or a penalty may be imposed on the company. In some cases, the interest and penalties can be substantial.