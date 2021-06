The Our Motorsports team had two cars running for top five finishes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when the No. 02 car of Brett Moffitt had an equipment malfunction that led to fuel loss. At the time Moffit was in 2nd place and preparing for the green flag in an overtime shootout. The No. 23 car of Andy Lally battled to a 5th place finish. This results in Lally’s best career finish in the NASCAR Xfinity series.